Jan Vertonghen: Family of Spurs defender held at knifepoint during burglary

Jan Vertonghen's contract at Tottenham expires in the summer

Jan Vertonghen's family was held at knifepoint as four armed men burgled his home while he was on Champions League duty with Tottenham on Tuesday.

Police confirmed men wearing balaclavas forced their way into the house while his wife and children were inside.

The 32-year-old Belgium defender was in Germany for the second leg of Spurs' last-16 defeat against RB Leipzig.

"We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time," said a Spurs spokesperson.

"We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation."

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a residential address in NW3 at 7.49pm on 10 March to a report of a burglary.

"Officers attended. It was reported four men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, had forced entry to the property and stolen a number of items before leaving.

"Nobody was injured. The suspects had left the scene before officers arrived. There have been no arrests and inquiries continue."

Vertonghen is the latest footballer to be targeted by criminals.

In December burglars broke into the London home of Crystal Palace defender, Mamadou Sakho, reportedly stealing valuables worth more than £500,000.

Arsenal footballers Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were attacked by carjackers in July 2019, while Liverpool forward Sadio Mane had his house burgled while he was playing in a Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich in February 2019.