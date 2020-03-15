Coronavirus: 'Too early' to make Super Cup NI decision

Valencia won the Premier Final at the Super Cup NI in 2019

Super Cup NI organisers say it is "too early" to make a decision about whether the annual youth tournament will take place in August.

The coronavirus outbreak has heavily impacted sport across the world.

The tournament is scheduled to run in Northern Ireland from 2-7 August.

"It is too early to make a final decision about this year's Super Cup NI, so we are planning for it to take place starting 2 August," said a Super Cup NI statement.

"However the situation is being kept under constant review and we will issue updates when it is timely."

The Super Cup NI welcomes youth teams from right across the world, including England, Scotland, Spain, Ghana, the USA, Brazil and Mexico.