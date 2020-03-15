Cefn Druids: HMRC issue winding up order against WPL club

One of Wales' oldest football clubs is under threat after HMRC issued a winding up order against Welsh Premier League side Cefn Druids AFC.

Founded in 1872 and nicknamed 'The Ancients', Druids played in Europe in the 2018/19 season.

The Welsh Premier League club have been receiving new investment since 2019.

A club statement says that the issues with HMRC have only recently come to light but hopes that the club can be saved after talks between the owners.

"The football club has been served a winding up order by HMRC that relates to debts from 2018/19 that was undeclared to the new investors," they wrote.

"Members of the old board of directors are currently in talks with the new investors regarding the matter and hope a resolution can be reached before the hearing and save the club from going out of business.

"We will make another announcement on Tuesday [17, March]."