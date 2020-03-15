SPFL face call to 'null and void' Scottish football season

Celtic are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premeirship

Scottish football is facing a call to declare the current campaign null and void due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Press Association at least one Scottish Premiership club is ready to demand SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster cancels the season if it cannot be completed, after all football in Scotland was postponed on Friday "until further notice".

A source told PA: "We don't see how titles, promotion or relegation can be agreed on any basis of sporting fairness."

They added: "Perhaps prize money can be split on the basis of the current table.

"But the league should be ruled void and we start next season as we commenced this one.

"Making the season void is the best of a bunch of bad choices."

Uefa is to hold a video conference call on Tuesday to its 55 member nations, with all games already under their jurisdiction that were due to go ahead this week postponed.

Celtic currently top the Premiership table by 13 points and manager Neil Lennon has already suggested his team should be declared champions if the season ends now.

Hearts are currently four points adrift at the bottom of the top flight, with eight games still to be played.