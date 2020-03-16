Coronavirus: Stevenage to make young players available to help people isolated by pandemic

Stevenage hope to use Broadhall Way's kitchens to provide food for people in isolation due to coronavirus

League Two club Stevenage could make the club's young players and other resources available to help the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic.

People aged over 70 have been told to prepare to stay at home for an extended period 'within the coming weeks'.

They are more likely to be severely affected by the virus.

"We have always prided ourselves on being a community club and now it's time to show what that means," chairman Phil Wallace told the club website.

"Starting immediately, we will start to work on the logistics of obtaining details of folks that will need help.

"We have kitchens we are not using, we have young players that can't play football and we have an army of youngsters that, if asked and organised properly, would be willing to help distribute meals and obtain supplies."

Stevenage are currently bottom of League Two and eight points from safety, and the club will face a struggle to survive if matches are called off for an extended period of time.

For the time being, though, Wallace says the club will be there for the most vulnerable people in their local community.

"We have no idea how the club can survive for long while paying players and staff with no income, but some of these folks have nobody to help them and we will make sure we're there for them," he added.

"If that means we cook food and prepare snacks, that is what we'll do. If it is getting essential supplies to them, that is what we'll do. We will be there for these people."