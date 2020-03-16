Rangers: DUP councillor appointed head of communications by Glasgow club

The Ibrox club will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2022

A DUP councillor is to swap Belfast City Hall for Ibrox after being appointed as head of communications and media relations by Rangers.

David Graham will resign from his position on Belfast City Council to take up the newly-created role at the Glasgow club.

Graham was special adviser to Education Minister Peter Weir before the Stormont Assembly collapsed in 2017.

"I am delighted to be joining Rangers," the former teacher said.

"As a lifelong Rangers supporter, it is an honour to work for the world's most successful football club. When the opportunity arose, I was very pleased to fulfil this role and am looking forward to getting started.

"I am excited by the board's vision for Rangers as we work towards our 150th anniversary and beyond."

Graham was elected as a councillor in May last year and represents Balmoral Ward.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said: "David shares our vision, passion and enthusiasm for the club.

"We are delighted David has chosen to join us and strengthen our team. He is a welcome addition and I look forward to working with him."