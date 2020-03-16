Coronavirus: Three Wrexham players are in self-isolation

Wrexham are due to face Boreham Wood at the Racecourse on Saturday, 21 March

Wrexham have confirmed three of their players are in self-isolation.

Wrexham's National League fixture at Barrow on Saturday was postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak after one player was taken ill.

Two other players have now withdrawn from the squad group.

"They have done the online checks and have been told to self-isolate for seven days," Wrexham manager Dean Keates said.

"One has a fever, two of them have coughs, a headache and sore throats."

None of the Wrexham trio has been tested for coronavirus.

But Keates said: "We are taking it from day to day. We have spoken to the club doctor and he said to take them off into self-isolation. We will speak again in the next few days.

"The one who went down on Friday has said he does not feel too bad."

Wrexham are preparing for Saturday's home game with Boreham Wood and will continue to do so until they hear anything from the National League.

A number of league matches were played last weekend.

"I was surprised they (the National League) did not follow suit with the Premier League, like the Football League did," Keates admitted.