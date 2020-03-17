Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, Rangers, Hearts, Celtic, Scotland, Hamilton, Motherwell

Japan-based tycoon Stuart Gibson is close to investing millions into Rangers to take a lead role in the Ibrox boardroom (Daily Record).

Former Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan says the current football season must be played to a finish (The Herald - subscription may be required).

Former Celtic forward Kris Commons believes his old club's ninth title in a row would be tainted if awarded to them before the end of the current campaign (The Scottish Sun).

Stirling Albion have admitted the coronavirus pandemic has put them in a position to make an emergency appeal for funds (The Scottish Sun - print only).

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown believes Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor can be leaders in Steve Clarke's national side (The Scottish Sun).

Hamilton owner Ronnie MacDonald has dismissed suggestions Scottish football could restart in the coming weeks (The Scottish Sun).

Motherwell and Scotland defender Declan Gallagher has revealed coronavirus has halted plans for a delayed honeymoon this summer (The Scotsman).

Jon Obika says his last goal for St Mirren could be his most crucial if it ends up relegating Hearts (Daily Record - print edition).