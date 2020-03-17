Ballymena manager Jeffrey keen to continue training sessions

David Jeffrey's Ballymena are 10th in the Irish Premiership table

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says the club plan to train next week despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The Irish FA last week suspended all football matches until 4 April.

Following that, Larne revealed that their players were following individual training regimes, but Jeffrey said Ballymena wanted to keep "a degree of normality" until told otherwise.

"We have put that in place," Jeffrey told Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

"We have bought ourselves time, and we have talked about the first game back being in April."

Jeffrey, who has managed Ballymena since March 2016, admitted the situation was "fluid" and, while the club would suspend training if advised to do so, he wanted to keep the players focused during this unprecedented period.

"We want to keep a degree of normality," added Jeffrey.

"I think that is vitally important also, but I wouldn't be surprised if come next weekend I'm telling the players that we're taking another week out."

As it stands, Irish League football is scheduled to return on 4 April, but Jeffrey believes some "tough decisions" will be made as major sporting competitions continue to be postponed because of health concerns.

"At some stage, we have to grasp the nettle," said the former Linfield manager.

"We are all accountable and responsible with regards to public health and wellbeing, that is of paramount importance.

"We have to put a number of things to the side.

"People will look to promotion and relegation, and European places, which are significant with regards to money being made available to clubs.

"I understand all of that, but we need to keep putting this in the context of what is right for the health and wellbeing of the public."