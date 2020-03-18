Peter Whittingham: Cardiff City legend in hospital
-
- From the section Cardiff
Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital, South Wales Police have confirmed.
More to follow.
Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital, South Wales Police have confirmed.
More to follow.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.