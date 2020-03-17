'You don't win anything without spirit' - NI boss Shiels

Shiels took the reins of the senior team in May last year

Northern Ireland women's manager Kenny Shiels says he is "very excited" about the future and potential of his squad as their Euro 2021 qualification bid continues.

Shiels was speaking after his side's appearance at the Pinatar Cup in Spain, where they played friendly games against Iceland, Scotland and Ukraine.

"It was absolutely fantastic, we achieved everything that we realistically set out to achieve," said Shiels.

"In terms of squad development, we had nine under 19 players out there - five of which were 17 and one 16 - and it was great for them.

"Six of those young players featured against Ukraine and they excelled. It was great learning for them and I'm really excited about the future now."

Despite losing all three of their friendly games, Shiels was more than happy with the level of performance from his side.

"We went toe to toe with Scotland, who beat us 2-1 and they're quite a bit ahead of us in terms of their development programmes and we were the better team against Iceland, who are eighteenth in the world," he added.

"They scored a goal from a cross in the first half and that was it. If you break it down, we had lots of success.

"We didn't concede a goal in the second half in any of the games, which was great, and there was great quality in our play.

"The players took the ball in dangerous areas, they played without fear. I'm really excited and they're excited because we've done so well, despite losing the three games."

NI 'moving up'

Northern Ireland currently sit fourth in Group C of the Euro 2021 qualifying tables, just one point behind third-placed Belarus, who they are scheduled to face next month.

Shiels believes his side are in the best place possible at the moment to play the fixture, but understands the need to have an open mind as to when that game will take place, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We've moved up, in my opinion, we've moved up a scale and it would help us enormously if we could get the Belarus game played as soon as possible," said Shiels.

"But, we're not like the English Premier League or any of the other leagues, where there's deadlines.

"We've got a bit of scope, because the final stages of our tournament aren't until next summer, so it gives us a little bit of time to play with.

"Also, the April game is a single game. Usually you have two games in an international break, but we have one in Belarus, so I'm sure this game can be played in the autumn if needs be."

'We have to be prepared'

Despite the uncertainty over fixtures, the former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss insists he and his staff will continue to work with the squad, so they are prepared for the games as and when they come.

"It's going to be great when we do get these games underway. We have to set out to win the first game, against whoever that may be," he said.

"We have to be prepared for fixture changes and a change to the current schedule. We have to try and keep that squad momentum going and the good work we built up in Spain."

That work, Shiels added, doesn't just apply on the pitch.

The experienced 63-year-old is all too aware of the importance of what happens off the pitch too and says he will continue to build on what he feels has been a very positive start to his time charge.

Ashley Hutton scored a late equaliser against Wales in Euro 2021 qualifying in September

"You don't win anything without spirit. So, you have to work on the team spirit, the dynamic of the team, the chemistry of the players," said Shiels.

"All of those things have to be juggled and done correctly.

"From there you build a platform to go and get better and I feel as if we're taking that stage management to the next level now.

"The virus is going to be in the way I'm sure, but we will endeavour to show professionalism and teach that professionalism to the players.

"I talk a lot about their toolbox, and we've got to keep filling it, so that when they meet something and they're faced with a problem, they go to their toolbox and they're able to execute things successfully."