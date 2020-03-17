Coronavirus: Barnet put non-playing staff on notice of redundancy

National League club Barnet have placed all non-playing staff on notice in "emergency measures to preserve the club" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move includes head coach Darren Currie, but Barnet say he has a "long notice period" and will remain in charge if the 2019-20 season resumes.

The National League suspended all matches on Monday to at least 3 April.

Barnet are 11th in England's fifth tier, four points off a play-off place with four games in hand on some rivals.

