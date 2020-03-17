Coronavirus: Wales women Euro qualifiers on hold

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights as Wales beat Estonia in a friendly at The Racecourse

Wales' Women's Euro 2021 qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Norway next month have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jayne Ludlow's side, currently second in Group C, were due to play the back-to-back home fixtures in Newport on April 10 and April 14.

It was expected that the games would join the list of postponed fixtures.

The Football Association of Wales tweeted confirmation all international games are on hold.

That followed a video conference meeting involving all 55 Uefa member nations earlier in the day where it was agreed to put the men's Euro 2020 tournament back 12 months.

No date has been given for the re-arranged games with a Uefa working group being set up "to examine calendar solutions".

Similarly, it has not been clarified how the decision to postpone Euro 2020 will affect the 2021 Women's European Championship, which is set to take place in England from 7 July, 2021, four days before the proposed men's final at Wembley.

Wales - who are aiming to qualify for a first major finals - are currently four points behind leaders Norway with four games remaining.

The nine group winners and three best runners-up qualify automatically with the remaining runners-up entering play-offs.