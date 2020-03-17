Raith Rovers seek donations from fans to ease coronavirus crisis

The Kirckaldy club say the financial implications of the current shutdown "cannot be overstated"

Scottish League One leaders Raith Rovers are aiming to raise £25,000 from fans in a bid to help them get through the coronavirus crisis.

The Kirkcaldy club have set up a page for donations, saying the costs of suspending football "cannot be overstated".

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has already warned of "dire financial consequences" for clubs.

"We recognise this may be a challenging time for many people," the club said.

"However the club have been contacted by a number of fans sympathetic to the financial situation we face, and asking how they can make a financial contribution at this time.

The statement added: "Every Scottish football club at our level has a heavy reliance on gate income as a main source of revenue.

"Therefore, the cancellation or postponement of home fixtures is a significant issue, particularly as a large amount of costs will still be incurred regardless such as wages, council tax, etc. during this period.

"To compound the issues, we've also had to cancel other fundraising events that were planned."

Rovers are one point clear of Falkirk at the League One summit, with eight matches left to play.