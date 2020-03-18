Coronavirus: Scottish football bosses to wait for government plans before deciding fate of season

SPFL chief executive, Neil Doncaster, is part of the Joint Response Group which will determine the fate of the Scottish football season

Senior figures in Scottish football will scrutinise the government's Coronavirus White Paper before deciding the way forward for the domestic game.

The Coronavirus Bill, which will contain emergency powers, is expected to be fast-tracked through Parliament next week.

With the season paused due to the outbreak, some clubs find themselves in a precarious financial situation.

And football bosses are aware of how time-sensitive the matter is.

Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers have already appealed to their supporters for donations, with many other clubs internally discussing survival plans.

Cowdenbeath finance director David Allan has told BBC Scotland it is impossible to sell season tickets for next term given the uncertainty about when football will resume.

The chief executives of the Scottish FA and SPFL, Ian Maxwell and Neil Doncaster, spoke on Wednesday in the daily Joint Response Group meeting, but any firm announcement on the way forward is not likely this week and will heavily depend on the government legislation.

European governing body UEFA expressed a wish on Tuesday that domestic campaigns come to a close by the end of June, but there is no expectation among the hierarchy of the Scottish game that any professional football can be played before then.

This is despite the fact that Scotland's European championship play-off match against Israel has been provisionally rescheduled for the beginning of June, a move Maxwell described as 'unrealistic'.