Stephen O'Donnell: Kilmarnock defender says playing to split is 'fair' way to end season

The "fairest" way to end the Scottish Premiership season early is when all pre-split matches have been played, says Kilmarnock defender Stephen O'Donnell.

Ten of the 12 teams are three short of the 33-game mark that sees the league split in half for the final five games.

With football suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus, the rest of the season is in doubt.

"It's a really difficult one," said O'Donnell.

"And there will need to be a lot of empathy shown, because there's not one decision that will make everybody happy. There will be fall-out from it and I just hope everybody can get behind the decision that is made by the powers that be."

Celtic hold a 13-point lead at the top and manager Neil Lennon has insisted his side should be crowned champions if the season is not completed.

Second-place Rangers, however, argue that to uphold sporting integrity all league games must be played, while bottom club Hearts will consider legal action if they are relegated as things stand.

"I think the fairest would be if we were able to get to the split, because then everybody has played each other three times," said right-back O'Donnell, whose side sit eighth.

"Kilmarnock are in a position that not much would be affected - we could maybe get into the top six - but no matter happens, you're not going to make everybody happy. You're either going to frustrate Celtic or you're going to frustrate Hearts and Rangers.

"Playing everyone three times is a fortunate situation we can have in Scotland, so maybe call it then. But you are still going to get Rangers and Hearts saying that's not fair."

Uefa want all domestic leagues completed by 30 June, but Scotland defender O'Donnell believes that will be "very difficult" to accomplish.

Scotland's Euro play-off against Israel is also due to be played in June, having been postponed from 26 March, while the Euro 2020 finals have been pushed back to summer 2021.

"It would be a dream to play in European competition and it being delayed is devastating," O'Donnell told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"But situations like this put everything in perspective. You need to prioritise health, not only of the players and staff, but the fans, who are the most important part coming to watch."