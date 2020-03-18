Coronavirus: Irish FA chief Nelson backs Euro 2020 switch to 2021

Gareth McAuley celebrates scoring for Northern Ireland in the Euro 2016 finals

IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson says moving the Euro 2020 finals to 2021 due to is the "right thing".

Nelson welcomed the "definitive move" which provides space for national leagues to finish their competitions.

NI's Euro 2020 play-off with Bosnia-Herzegovina has also been pushed back, from later this month to June, subject to a "review of the situation".

"We can't be sure we will back playing football by then but that is the initial plan," added Nelson.

The winners of Bosnia v Northern Ireland will host the victors from Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland play-off to decide who will reach the finals.

Uefa announced on Tuesday that the Euro 2020 finals will now take place from 11 June to 11 July in 2021.

The Irish FA, which has suspended all matches until 4 April, is in ongoing talks with the the NI Football League about how the Irish Premiership and the its second and third tier leagues can be completed this season.

Nelson also called on the Northern Ireland football family to come together at "this difficult time for all of us".

"The more together we can be over the next few weeks and months, hopefully the better for all of us."