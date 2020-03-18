Quiz: Can you name Ryan Giggs' first Wales team v China?

Ryan Giggs succeeded Chris Coleman as Wales manager in January 2018

Euro 2020 may have been delayed, but the countdown to Euro 2021 is now on for Wales and Ryan Giggs.

Which is all a long way the China Cup when the Manchester United playing great first took his place in the Wales dug-out.

A 6-0 win on 22 March, 2018 against hosts China marked the first match of the Giggs managerial era.

Two years on, how much do you remember about the team - and the subs - from that night in Nanning?