Ben Cabango: Swansea City defender signs new contract
Defender Ben Cabango has signed a new contract which will keep him at Swansea City until 2023.
The 19-year-old academy product has impressed after breaking into Swansea's first team this season.
Cardiff-born Cabango's previous deal had been due to expire in 2021.
"It's a big boost for me, without a doubt, and it means a lot to have the club show that faith in me," Cabango said.
"Swansea have shown a lot in faith in me, so has the gaffer, and I want to make sure I repay them."
The centre-back was handed his Swansea debut by Steve Cooper in the Carabao Cup last August and has since made a further 15 appearances, 13 of which have been in the Championship.
The Wales Under-21 international had been touted as a contender to win a first call up to the senior squad until this month's friendlies against Austria and USA were cancelled.
Cabango was part of Newport County's youth set-up before switching to Swansea at the age of 14.
"At the start of the season I was hoping I would get a first-team opportunity, maybe in the League Cup, but I could never have expected to be involved as regularly as I have," Cabango added.
"The gaffer has been great with me, he has been from day one in Spain back in pre-season.
"He has always made clear what he wants from me, and made clear he would give me the opportunity because he believed I could perform at this level.
"Then it was down to me to take those chances, and I like to think I have and I hope this new deal is a reflection on that."