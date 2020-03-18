Coronavirus: Scottish football authorities forward £1.5m of funding to help with financial costs of pandemic
Scottish
The Scottish football authorities are to share £1.5m of funding among clubs to help stem the financial effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
The cash is from Club Licensing and Club Academy Scotland award payments which were due at the end of the year.
Clubs in Scotland rely heavily on matchday income.
The money will be awarded based on licensing levels, and not necessarily split equally among the 42 clubs.
