Coronavirus: Gary Neville opens hotels to NHS staff to help with crisis

Gary Neville co-owns Hotel Football outside his former club's ground Old Trafford

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville is to open his hotels free of charge to health workers to help with the coronavirus crisis.

Neville's two Manchester hotels will be closed to the public, freeing 176 beds for NHS and other medical staff.

The former United captain said none of his staff will be made redundant or asked to take unpaid leave.

"It is something we are delighted to have been able to come to an agreement with," Neville said.

"It is at this moment in time that the whole of our industry needs to show solidarity, not just for our staff in these uncertain times, but for the people who need the accommodation most in the coming months," Neville said.

Neville co-owns two hotels with former team-mate Ryan Giggs, the Stock Exchange Hotel in the city centre and Hotel Football at Old Trafford.

Both with be closed to the public on Sunday and available to health workers from Friday after consultation with the health service in Greater Manchester.

"Our staff will operate the hotel as normal when health workers are allowed to stay there without any cost whatsoever when they need isolation away from family members who might be affected," explained Neville.

Earlier on Monday, Chelsea announced a similar move to open the hotel owned by the club to NHS staff.