NIFL steering group to tackle problems created by delay to season

Leaders Linfield are four points ahead of second-placed Coleraine in the Irish Premiership

The Northern Ireland Football League has set up an internal steering group to "devise solutions" on how best to resume and conclude the current season.

Last week the Irish FA suspended all football matches until 4 April due to the spread of coronavirus.

Uefa wants all domestic and European club competitions completed by 30 June.

NIFL officials held conference calls with its Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League Management Committees on Wedndesday.

"The Board of Directors has appointed an internal steering group to assess the impact of Covid-19 and the consequences of the pandemic for clubs and also examine relevant calendar matters and devise solutions allowing for the resumption and conclusion of the current season," they said in a statement released after the talks.

"The NI Football League will continue to work closely with the Irish Football Association as well as communicate with Uefa and local government to keep clubs updated throughout this period.

"Concerns of all clubs were communicated during the various meetings and the NI Football League remains committed to assisting member clubs with support and guidance with the health and wellbeing of fans, staff and players and the wider community remaining the highest priority."

There are seven matches left in the current Irish Premiership season, with holders Linfield leading by four points at the top and Institute three points behind Warrenpoint at the bottom.