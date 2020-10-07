European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina19:45Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland
Venue: Grbavica Stadium

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland: Play-off 'has a different edge to it' - McGinn

Last updated on .From the section Football

Niall McGinn shoots against Bosnia-Herzegovina
Northern Ireland lost twice to Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Nations League in 2018

Niall McGinn says Northern Ireland "have to go for it" in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off away to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Ian Baraclough is winless in first two games as NI boss after a draw with Romania and a heavy defeat by Norway.

However with the return of defenders Jonny Evans and Jamal Lewis, McGinn says the squad is full of confidence.

"We've got an opportunity to give it our all and hopefully that can be enough," he said.

Two Nations League matches in September offered a glimpse of life for Northern Ireland after Michael O'Neill as Baraclough took charge for the first time.

A late draw away to Romania showed promise, however a 5-1 defeat against a clinical Norway side condemned NI to a fourth defeat in seven games.

Without Leicester City centre-half Evans or Newcastle United left back Lewis, Northern Ireland's defence looked shaky and McGinn says the return of the Premier League duo offers a timely boost.

"We are three to four weeks further on in terms of our fitness and we are ready for the big game ahead of us.

"Seeing the squad for the Norway game, we were obviously missing key players but now we have a clean bill of health and everyone is raring to go," said the Aberdeen winger.

"This week has a different edge to it because we are leading up to a massive game and our concentration has been on Thursday night."

Bosnia assistant manager Rusmir Cviko and winger Haris Duljevic will miss Thursday's match in Sarajevo after testing positive for Covid-19, while experienced defender Ervin Zukanovic is an injury doubt and Toni Sunjic will remain in China due to travel restrictions.

'We have to use past experiences'

Northern Ireland faced Bosnia in the Nations League in 2018, falling to a 2-1 defeat at Windsor Park before slipping to a 2-0 loss in Sarajevo.

However since then, Bosnia have won just four of their last 14 matches in all competitions but McGinn has warned of the threat posed by a squad which contains Roma striker Edin Dzeko and Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

"We've already played them twice, both home and away, so hopefully we can use those experiences to our advantage," added McGinn.

"I played in the home game and we just felt great. We pressed them high and we won the ball back, we created chances and it came down to getting the goal.

"You can concentrate on certain players but if you look throughout their squad they have talented players all over the pitch.

"We know we can create chances and I know we are capable of getting the right result."

Edin Dzeko
Roma striker scored twice in Bosnia's 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in October 2018

With star players such as Dzeko and Pjanic, McGinn feels Northern Ireland have to impose their game plan on the home team in the rescheduled play-off.

"It is a one-off game so we will have to defend at the right times and keep their key players quiet as much as we can," said the 33-year-old.

"We need to show them our game plan and not let them think they are going to show up for an easy game.

"There is talk of having fans in the ground, so we have to use that to our advantage.

"If we put them on the back foot then maybe their fans can turn on them."

Ian Baraclough
Ian Baraclough is looking for his first win as Northern Ireland manager

The winner of the match will host either Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland for a spot at the rescheduled Euro 2020 finals next summer and McGinn feels there "is no bigger incentive" to play the decider at Windsor Park.

"We know, more often than not, that when we play at Windsor Park we are capable of beating most teams," he said.

"It is good we have been at a major tournament [At Euro 2016] and we have experienced it, that's definitely made us hungry for more success.

"We have waited a long time for this opportunity to come around again.

"We've got an chance to give it our all and hopefully that can be enough. We have just got to go for it."

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England87013763121
2Czech Rep85031311215
3Kosovo83231316-311
4Bulgaria8134617-116
5Montenegro8035322-193

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine86201741320
2Portugal85212261617
3Serbia84221717014
4Luxembourg8116716-94
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87013072321
2Netherlands86112471719
3Northern Ireland8413913-413
4Belarus8116416-124
5Estonia8017226-241

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85211961317
2Denmark84402361716
3R. of Ireland834175213
4Georgia8224711-48
5Gibraltar8008331-280

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia85211771017
2Wales8422106414
3Slovakia84131311213
4Hungary8404811-312
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain108203152626
2Sweden106312391421
3Norway104511911817
4Romania104241715214
5Faroe Islands10109430-263
6Malta10109327-243

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland108111851325
2Austria106131991019
3North Macedonia104241213-114
4Slovenia104241611514
5Israel103251618-211
6Latvia10109328-253

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France108112561925
2Turkey107211831523
3Iceland106131411319
4Albania104151614213
5Andorra10118320-174
6Moldova10109426-223

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium1010004033730
2Russia108023382524
3Scotland105051619-315
4Cyprus103161520-510
5Kazakhstan103161317-410
6San Marino100010151-500

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy1010003743330
2Finland106041610618
3Greece104241214-214
4Bos-Herze104152017313
5Armenia103161425-1110
6Liechtenstein10028231-292
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories