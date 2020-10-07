European Championship Qualifying - Group C
ScotlandScotland19:45IsraelIsrael
Venue: Hampden Park

Scotland v Israel preview

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Scotland must do without Ryan Christie, who has scored in both Nations League matches last month
Euro 2020 semi-final play-off: Scotland v Israel
Venue: Hampden Park Date: Thursday 8 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland take part in their first play-off since 2003 as they bid for a place at next year's rescheduled European Championship.

Israel visit Hampden on Thursday in a one-off semi-final behind closed doors and the winners go on to face either Norway or Serbia away from home.

Scotland have not been at a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Israel provide familiar opposition, with this the fourth meeting inside two years - both have one home win, with a draw in Glasgow last month - all in the Nations League.

Team news

Both sides have been hit hard by coronavirus-related withdrawals.

On the eve of the match, it was announced that Scotland's Stuart Armstrong had tested positive, with fellow attacking midfielder Ryan Christie and defender Kieran Tierney deemed close contacts and instructed to isolate.

Israel are without left-back Taleb Tawatha and midfielder Dor Peretz, who both started last month's 1-1 draw at Hampden. Dan Bitton, called up as a replacement, returned a positive test too.

Scotland have also lost defenders Scott McKenna and Liam Palmer and forward Oliver Burke from Steve Clarke's squad to injury, while James Forrest, who scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win against Israel in November 2018, is sidelined after suffering a stress fracture of the ankle.

Strikers Oli McBurnie and Lawrence Shankland are back after pulling out last month through injury, while winger Ryan Fraser is recalled and centre-half Ryan Porteous steps up from the Under-21 side.

Forrest's Celtic team-mate Nir Bitton remains in the Israel squad despite carrying an ankle injury and is not expected to feature at Hampden.

What they said

Scotland manager Steve Clarke: "Although it is disappointing for the ones who have had to drop out because of the situation, the ones who are going to get a chance to play - what an opportunity.

"I am not really one for big speeches. I trust my players, their mentality and attitude to get it right on these big occasions."

Israel manager Willi Ruttensteiner: "We are the underdogs but in a semi-final we have a chance.

"One mistake or one moment of brilliance could make the difference. You can feel the atmosphere, the players are very motivated to do something historic for the country."

Match stats

  • Scotland have only lost one of their previous six matches against Israel (W4 D1) - a 2-1 Nations League defeat in October 2018.
  • This is the fourth meeting of the sides inside two years - both have won once, with a Nations League draw last month.
  • Scotland have lost their two previous European Championship play-off ties - in November 1999 v England (1-2 on aggregate) and November 2003 v Netherlands (1-6 on aggregate).
  • Scotland have won their last three European Championship qualifiers - they last won four consecutively in October 2007.
  • Since their last win in October 2019 against Latvia, Israel haven't led for a single minute in any of their four matches, losing two and drawing two.
  • John McGinn has scored six goals and assisted one more in his last three European Championship qualifiers.
  • Israel's Eran Zahavi has been directly involved in 20 goals in his last 19 appearances in European Championship qualifying (13 goals, 7 assists).

