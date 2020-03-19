Bristol City Women: Yana Daniels & Jasmine Matthews sign new deals

Yana Daniels (left) and Jasmine Matthews (right) have made a combined 34 appearances for Bristol City this season

Bristol City striker Yana Daniels and defender Jasmine Matthews have signed new contracts with the Women's Super League side.

Belgium international Daniels, 27, is in her second spell after rejoining from Liverpool during 2018-19.

Matthews, 26, also had a one-season spell with Liverpool before returning to Bristol City ahead of this campaign

The pair have made a combined 34 appearances for the club so far this season, with Daniels scoring twice.

"Ever since returning to the club in the summer it has felt like I’ve come home and I’m grateful for the opportunity to extend my time at the club," said Matthews.

Daniels added: "This club is on an exciting journey with a great group of girls and I just need to keep working hard, improving my game to help the team in any way I can.”