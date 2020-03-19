Rangers allow foreign players to return home during coronavirus crisis

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will be permitted to return to Colombia

Rangers are allowing their foreign players to return home while they wait out the coronavirus pandemic.

However, all are expected to adhere to a programme of strict diet recording - if they choose to travel.

The Ibrox club say manager Steven Gerrard will continue splitting his time between his family home on Merseyside and Glasgow.

"Some players have decided not to return home and have remained in Glasgow," the club announced.

"The club's management are in daily dialogue with each player and are monitoring the ongoing situation regarding the virus.

"Rangers, like most British clubs, have players on individual programmes.

"Players from outside the UK have been allowed to return home but are on strict programming including diet recording."

Top-scorer Alfredo Morelos is from Colombia, while Croatian pair Borna Barisic and Nikola Katic, Romanian Ianis Hagi, Swedish defender Filip Helander and US international Matt Polster are also in the Ibrox squad.

Sonia O'Neill from the club's women's team has already flown home to Canada.

The Toronto-born Venezuela international tweeted: "A huge thank you to the staff of RangersWFC for getting me on the next flight home.

"Extremely thankful to be home, it's crazy to see how many people are stuck overseas but I hope to be back in Glasgow soon and this all passes over."