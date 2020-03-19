Coronavirus: Manchester United will continue to pay matchday staff

Manchester United have not played at Old Trafford since they beat neighbours Manchester City on 8 March

Manchester United will continue to pay all casual matchday staff even if the remainder of their season is cancelled or played behind closed doors.

The Football Association has announced that all elite football is suspended until 30 April because of coronavirus, but United say their staff's earnings will be unaffected.

Old Trafford will host four Premier League matches if the season resumes.

It is understood the payments total £1m and cover more than 3,000 staff.

The club also say staff will be paid should postponed fixtures be rearranged for another date.

"This goodwill gesture reflects the club's desire to reduce the financial uncertainty facing its casual workforce, and is in recognition of the crucial role they play in delivering services to supporters," said the club in a statement.

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward added: "We rely on our outstanding staff to deliver an exceptional service and experience to fans at Old Trafford.

"We understand that these are unprecedented circumstances and want to give them security whatever may happen regarding our remaining fixtures this season."