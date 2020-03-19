Charlton Athletic: Chairman Matt Southall says he will not step away from club

Tahnoon Nimer (left) and Matt Southall pictured together at Charlton's match against Barnsley in February

Charlton Athletic chairman Matt Southall has insisted he will not step away despite majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer "deciding on a new board" at the Championship club.

Southall has been locked in a row with the Syrian businessman over finances at the Addicks, with Nimer claiming their differences are "irreconcilable".

On Thursday, Southall met with Nimer and fellow director Jonathan Heller and claims the pair were removed by Nimer.

"Mr Nimer brought two other men with no standing at Charlton and he and those two men have collectively decided they are the board," said Southall.

His statement added: "Protocol has not been followed and resolutions have been passed which are both invalid and unlawful.

"Nothing from the board meeting changes the circumstances of my employment or mine or Mr Heller's status as directors of the club."

Former football agent Southall, Nimer and Heller are part of the East Street Investments consortium which took over the club from controversial owner Roland Duchatelet in January.

But tensions in the boardroom surfaced earlier this month when Southall claimed Nimer had failed to invest "a single penny of the promised funds".

Nimer then said he would be removing any financial backing until Southall is replaced.

Charlton are under a transfer embargo after failing to provide proof of how the club can be funded until June 2021.

"Until such time Mr Nimer fulfils the obligations that he promised when purchasing the club there shall be no discussions about me stepping away from Charlton in my day-to-day capacity or as an owner through my shareholding in East Street Investments," added Southall's statement.

"Mr Heller and I both remain committed to the club and securing its long-term future and growth is our priority."