Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, SPFL, Hearts, St Johnstone, Livingston, Aberdeen

The Scottish Professional Football League has asked the Scottish government to consider utilising new emergency powers to impose a closure order on grounds until 1 July. (Times, subscription required)

Manager Daniel Stendel will give up his salary entirely to help lead Hearts through the Covid-19 crisis after staff were asked to accept a 50 per cent wage cut to avoid a financial meltdown at Tynecastle. (Sun)

There is a push from a string of clubs to try to increase the Premiership to 14 teams from next season - if the coronavirus destroys this campaign, with teams at the top of the Championship and bottom end of the Premiership already sounded out. (Daily Record)

Hearts players and others across Scotland are seeking legal advice over a contract clause which states their wages could be suspended immediately. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Hearts chairman George Foulkes has appealed to the Tynecastle club's highest earners to accept a cut in pay in order to safeguard the future of the Tynecastle club. (Herald)

Defender Clevid Dikamona, a free agent in the summer, is set to knock back a 50 per cent wage cut and terminate his Hearts contract. (Daily Record)

Friday night football should be the way forward for the Scottish game after it re-emerges from the coronavirus crisis, according to St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown. (Courier)

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows has urged Scottish football fans to unite in a bid to ensure all 42 league clubs survive the coronavirus lockdown. (Sun)

Livingston believe they can still achieve their goal of becoming debt-free despite the Scottish game being plunged into uncertainty. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has issued a rallying cry for the football club to be at the heart of the city's fight against coronavirus. (Press & Journal)

Scottish football will enjoy a "sea change" in TV coverage as a result of the new £160m Sky Sports deal which kicks in next season, according to Neil Doncaster. (Daily Record)

BT Sport presenter Darrell Currie hits out at Neil Doncaster after the SPFL chief executive's criticism of the broadcaster. (Sun)