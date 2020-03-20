Coronavirus: Aldershot Town players and staff agree to take reduced salaries

Aldershot Town have seven National League fixtures left to play this season

Players, management and staff at National League club Aldershot Town have agreed to take a salary cut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club say the suspension of all fixtures in the English Football League until 30 April has influenced their decision.

The National League has yet to extend its current suspension beyond 3 April.

Aldershot are currently four points above the relegation zone with seven games to play.

“We appreciate for all those involved that this hasn’t been an easy decision to make,” the club said in a statement.

“This is to ensure all those involved with the club at this moment are doing everything we can to help it move forward, given these difficult circumstances.”

Fellow National League club Barnet have already placed all their non-playing staff on notice, including head coach Darren Currie.

Meanwhile, Dagenham & Redbridge managing director Steve Thompson said on Thursday that clubs in the National League may need government help to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL announced on Tuesday it would release a £50m short-term relief fund to help its clubs with cash-flow issues because of the pandemic.