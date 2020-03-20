Football rumours: Matic, Zaha, Willian, Soumare, Boga, Pjanic, Alaba

The Premier League is again investigating playing games behind closed doors amid the coronavirus crisis in order to complete the season. (Independent)

Manchester United are in talks with midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31, over a new two-year deal worth £140,000-a-week after triggering a clause to extend the Serb's contract by a year. (Sun)

Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 27, has offered free use of 50 properties to NHS staff who are battling the coronavirus outbreak in central London hospitals. (Times - subscription required)

West Brom striker Charlie Austin has urged people not to take coronavirus lightly after testing positive. The English 30-year-old suspects he contracted it at the Cheltenham Festival. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Chelsea forward Willian, 31, has asked the club's permission to return to his native Brazil in order to be with his family. (Mirror)

Foodbanks, phone calls, online coaching What are Premier League clubs doing to help communities?

Leading Championship clubs are considering a plan to cap player wages at £6,000 a week because of the suspension of the football season. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Liverpool have been in negotiations for "some time" with Lille's 21-year-old France Under-21 midfielder Boubakary Soumare. (Sport - in Spanish)

Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, 23, could return to Chelsea because the Blues have a £12.8m buy-back clause in the Ivory Coast international's contract. (Mail)

Juventus want to offer Chelsea Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 29, as part of a swap deal for 28-year-old Italy midfielder Jorginho. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sun)

On-loan Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, 30, earns £8,000 per goal and £9,000 for every win on top of his £180,000-a-week wages at Old Trafford. (Sun)

Barcelona and Real Madrid could move for 27-year-old Austria defender David Alaba, who is unsure about extending his contract with Bayern Munich.(Bild - in German)