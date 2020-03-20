Coronavirus: Stockport County owner Mark Scott gives NHS trust £75,000

Stockport County are currently seventh in the National League table

Stockport County owner Mark Stott has donated £75,000 to the local NHS Trust on behalf of the club towards the cost of coronavirus treatment.

Stott, a local businessman, was born in the town and agreed a takeover of the National League club in January.

The money will help pay for equipment to treat patients with severe symptoms.

“Stockport is a town and club with enormous community spirit and we'll support each other at this difficult time,” he said.

“Unfortunately, many people within the Stockport area will be affected by coronavirus and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“The NHS do a phenomenal job and on behalf of myself, the club and the supporters we would like to thank them for their selfless work during this unprecedented time.”

Louise Robson, chief executive of the Trust said: “Coronavirus is going to be a massive challenge for all our staff and volunteers as they continue to provide the best possible care and treatment through an unprecedented public health emergency.

“We truly appreciate all the support we receive and this generous donation from County will be a real help in providing extra equipment. I’d like to say a big thank you to the club on behalf of all of us.