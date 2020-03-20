Coronavirus: Footballer Jessica Fishlock calls for Olympics postponement

Jessica Fishlock was awarded an MBE for her services to football

Jessica Fishlock believes the Olympic Games should be postponed.

The International Olympic Committee has said the Games could still begin on 24 July despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wales and Seattle Reign footballer, who would be in contention to play for Team GB in Tokyo, says safety should be prioritised over any kind of sport.

"I hope the Olympics are postponed because I can't see how that can go ahead," she told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

Sport has been suspended around the world due to coronavirus, with Fishlock separated from friends and family in Wales while living in Seattle.

Wales' Women's Euro 2021 qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Norway next month have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jayne Ludlow's side, currently second in Group C, were due to play the back-to-back home fixtures in Newport on April 10 and April 14.

The Wales midfielder, who has just returned to full training from a serious knee injury, says the gravity of the situation means she is not worrying about what it means for her illustrious career.

"They are really strange times, surreal. Seattle is now, I think, one step away from total lockdown," she explained.

"It is quite serious here, we are quite a big hub for the virus and so we have to be very, very careful.

"I had a bit of a laugh with my family about my own situation. I have been out so long. I got completely cleared three weeks ago, was back in full training and now I'm back in isolation and rehab mode," she said.

"It is going to affect my knee, you need constant work for a while when you return from so long out and obviously I can't do that.

"I have basically made a gym in my house in 24-hours, it is the worst timing for me, but I call my family and check on my mum and dad every day and that is far more important.

"I can't be angry or sad about it or get into a dark place, because safety is the most important priority in my life, the safety of my family.

"I really don't care about the non-training, staying safe and keeping everyone else safe is the most important thing.

"We will find a new normal... I know at some point I will play football again."