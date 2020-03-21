Motherwell CEO Alan Burrows says club are in "good shape" to deal with coronavirus pandemic

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows admits it is "optimistic" to expect the league season to be completed by the Uefa deadline of June

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows says it is "optimistic at best" to expect Scottish domestic football to be finished by June.

But he is confident his fan-owned club are in a good financial position to deal with the impact of coronavirus, despite admitting matters could get "very difficult, very quickly".

Scottish football has been suspended until at least April 30.

"We've managed finances well over the last couple of years," he said.

"In reality for us though, whilst we see ourselves in relatively good shape to get through it, it only takes one or two things to fall for us, for things to get very difficult very quickly.

"That not withstanding, I'm confident in the supporter base, the Well society, and extremely confident in the guys that run the club to help us get through this issue."

Burrows, who is on the SPFL board, says the decision on how to proceed with the domestic season will be taken after there is "clarity" from the government.

He admits league payments on placings could "keep clubs afloat" in the summer.

"If we're being realistic, we've got to understand having the season completed before the end of June, which is the deadline for the domestic fixtures to be complete by Uefa, is very optimistic," he told Sportsound.

"It's all going to depend on circumstance. A lot of the SPFL payments are determined on where you finish. Maybe those payments are the raft that keeps clubs afloat in the summer.

"There are a lot of really tough decisions to be made, but at this moment in time, we need to wait for the next week or two to hopefully get clarity from government in terms of what's going to happen, then really difficult work begins to decide what we're going to do here in terms of playing out the season or if it is finished, how it is decided."