Fulham: £20m financial loss posted for Premier League relegation season of 2018-19

Last March, Fulham reported a loss of £45.2m for the year ending June 2018, when they were promoted

Fulham made a loss of just over £20m over the course of the 2018-19 season, when they were in the Premier League.

The Londoners were relegated from the top tier at the end of the campaign, finishing 19th in the table to end their one-year stay in the top flight.

Fulham's turnover increased by 259.5% in the Premier League, compared to the previous season in the Championship.

Wages were up by 70.5%, while their average home attendance at Craven Cottage rose from 19,910 to 24,371.

Fulham, who have undertaken works to redevelop Craven Cottage, were third in the second-tier table this term when the coronavirus pandemic saw the suspension of matches across England earlier in March.