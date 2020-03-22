John Hartson: Rangers should consider conceding title to Celtic

Celtic are 13 points clear at the summit of the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand over Rangers

Rangers should consider conceding the Scottish Premiership title if the season is unable to restart, says former Celtic striker John Hartson.

Scottish football is suspended until at least 30 April, with uncertainty about when the campaign will be completed.

Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic with a game in hand, and Hartson says it would be an "incredible" gesture should the Ibrox club concede.

"I think they would come out of it with huge respect and gratitude," he said.

Speaking on Sportsound, Hartson added: "Rangers would come away with an awful lot of credit if they were to say 'you have been worthy champions, you have a massive lead'.

"I can honestly say I'd be saying exactly the same if Rangers had the lead. Celtic have got to probably lose five of their last eight games to be overtaken. Let's be realistic, that isn't going to happen."

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has said the season "cannot be voided", while manager Neil Lennon believes Celtic should be declared champions if it cannot recommence.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson had previously said the season should be finished with all teams completing their remaining fixtures.

"It would be an incredible thing to do for Rangers, but like everyone else I don't expect them to," Hartson added. "It would be a commendable thing to do, but I'm not naive.

"This is their prerogative and if they wanted to play all the games, that's fine. You've got a similar problem at the bottom with teams going for places and the money that comes with that.

"Celtic would not want Rangers to do that, they wouldn't want to be handed it, but common sense has to prevail."