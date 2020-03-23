Coronavirus: Wales internationals share self-isolation tips

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Wales & Hafal coronavirus mental health video

Wales football internationals have teamed up with a welsh mental health charity to provide tips on coping with the challenges of self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel James, Jess Fishlock, Harry Wilson and Sophie Ingle are amongst the players who share advice in a video produced in association with Hafal.

During the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak schools and businesses are closing.

UK government advice is for some people to self-isolate for up to 12 weeks.

The whole population is being encouraged to practise social distancing and leave the home only when essential.

The Football Association of Wales [FAW] say they are aware this may bring worry and anxiety.

In addition to the video which includes advice from Wales internationals posting from their homes the FAW and Hafal have also a produced a list of tips to help.

Manchester United winger James, 22, has previously urged people struggling with mental health issues to "speak out" after he said it helped him following the death of his father.

Angharad James, Dan James, Jessica Fishlock, Rabbi Matondo, Natasha Harding, Will Vaulks, Hayley Ladd, Sophie Ingle, Harry Wilson, Ethan Ampadu, Helen Ward, Chris Gunter, Connor Roberts and Kayleigh Green all feature in the video.