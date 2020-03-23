Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, SPFL, Aberdeen, Dumbarton, Hibernian, Rangers, Livingston, Dundee Utd

A 33-game Scottish Premiership season could be considered for next campaign (The Press & Journal print edition).

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn has pleaded with the public not to put lives at risk by ignoring coronavirus safety measures (Daily Record print edition).

Dumbarton will discover today if their players have agreed to take large wage cuts (Daily Express print edition).

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan says he has coronavirus concerns due to him suffering from diabetes (Edinburgh Evening News).

Former Rangers and Hibernian defender Ian Murray believes on-loan Easter Road forward Florian Kamberi is not up to Ibrox standard (Edinburgh Evening News).

Livingston forward Lyndon Dykes says he has held talks with Scotland and Australia over his international future (Scottish Sun).

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson says his side's slump in form is down to teams parking the bus rather than complacency (The Courier).