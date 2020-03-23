Portsmouth: Kenny Jackett says four players with coronavirus not displaying symptoms

James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Sean Raggett and Haji Mnoga all tested positive for coronavirus last week

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett says the four players who tested positive for coronavirus are not displaying symptoms and "feel good".

The League One club announced on Saturday that James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Sean Raggett and Haji Mnoga all tested positive for coronavirus.

Jackett told BBC Radio Solent: "They're good. I spoke to all of them on Monday morning and they all feel good.

"They don't have any symptoms, which is good news."

He added: "They need to go through the (self-isolation) process but they're all well."

All of Portsmouth's first-team players and training staff were tested last week, and Jackett confirmed that all other tests for coronavirus were negative.

English Football League matches have been postponed until 30 April at the earliest.

Jackett continued: "We're training with individual programmes at the moment and obviously with the two-metre rule and the discouragement of groups getting together, it's going to hamper group training for a little while.

"But there's a bigger picture here as well and we have to adhere to that.

"We should support our players and work with them to keep as fit as possible because when football does come back we want to hit the ground running, but in the meantime we need to be respectful of the overall situation and clearly make sure that we're all doing as we're instructed."