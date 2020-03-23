Transfer rumours: Rice, Rose, Edouard, Bellingham, Alaba, Osimhen, Tonali

Chelsea are interested in signing West Ham and England defensive midfielder Declan Rice, 21, in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle hope they will be able to sign on-loan England full-back Danny Rose, 29, on a permanent basis from Tottenham when the transfer market re-opens this summer. (I Sport)

Arsenal are considering a summer move for Celtic's French forward Odsonne Edouard, 22, as they aim to build ahead of next season. (Mirror)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been helping out during the coronavirus outbreak by delivering food to elderly members of society near Spurs' training ground in Enfield. (Football.London)

Manchester United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Birmingham's Jude Bellingham as Borussia Dortmund have abandoned their plans to bid for the 16-year-old English midfielder. (Mirror)

No alternative to closed-doors football games, says PFA chief executive "In an ideal world we'd be playing in front of crowds but there's no alternative"

Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, 27, will reject a move to Manchester City this summer in favour of joining either Real Madrid or Barcelona. (Bild, via Sports Mole)

Football matches could be played away from London when sport resumes because of the capital's relatively high number of coronavirus cases. (Telegraph)

Lille and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 21, has become a "priority" signing for Manchester United in the next transfer window. (Le10 Sport, via Star)

Manchester City are interested in signing Brescia and Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali, 19. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness)

Tottenham are interested in signing QPR's English midfielder Eberechi Eze, 21, although Crystal Palace and Sheffield United, who were interested in the player, are unwilling to pay the £20m QPR want. (Express)

American billionaire Michael Dell, 55, who is said to have a net worth of $31.2bn (£26.9bn), is discussing investment in Championship club Derby County.(NBC Sports)

Former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino, the Brescia president, has called for the Serie A season in Italy to be cancelled because of "the plague" of coronavirus. (Guardian)