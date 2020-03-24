Ryan Lowe: Plymouth Argyle financially 'stable' despite coronavirus

Simon Hallett became a director at Plymouth in 2016

Manager Ryan Lowe says Plymouth Argyle's owner has assured him they will be financially "stable" during the coronavirus outbreak.

Businessman Simon Hallett took control of the club in 2018 and has spent millions financing a new grandstand.

“My chairman’s told me financially we will be OK, we‘re fine until this outbreak’s finished,” said Lowe.

“He’s ploughed loads of money into the club and he’s told us we’re going to be stable for the foreseeable future.”

The Pilgrims were due to host Devon rivals Exeter City in a match between the sides third and fourth in League Two on Monday, with an 18,000 sell-out crowd expected.

But instead Lowe has sent his players back to their families, while he himself has returned to his native Liverpool to be with his wife and children.

“A lot of them have spent some family time at home," Lowe told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I spoke to every single one of the players on Thursday just to let them know I’m here if they need anything, if they’re bored.

“We try to look after them as best we can, we’re always on the phone - me, my assistant or my coaches.

“They’ve still got the WhatsApp group going which is bouncing at the moment, so that’s always nice as if that goes quiet you can lose a little bit of the team morale and team bonding that you’ve set out to do.

“We’re due to go back on 1 April, but I can’t see that happening at all.

“We just have to be governed by the governing body and wait to see what happens.”