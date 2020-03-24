Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen

Celtic are the only Scottish club strong enough financially to cope with the hiatus enforced by coronavirus, says Hearts captain Steven Naismith. (Daily Record)

Naismith says it would be unfair to relegate Hearts, who are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, without another ball being kicked. (Herald - subscription required)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister insists the 2019-20 season must be finished and says the Ibrox club, who are second in the top flight, will not concede the title to leaders Celtic. (Sun)

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says cancelling the season is not being considered. (Herald - subscription required)

Brora Rangers' Joe Malin says it was joyless being declared champions when the Highland League was declared over but says Celtic and Dundee United are far enough ahead in the Premiership and Championship to be confirmed as winners of those divisions. (Daily Record)

Kelty Hearts are six points clear at the top of the Lowland League but assistant boss Bob Malcolm does not want to be crowned champions by default. (Sun)

Cowdenbeath have received a donation from broadcaster Sir David Attenborough to help them cope with football's shutdown. (Courier)

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis, 32, would like to stay at the Dons beyond the end of his contract, with the goalkeeper's current deal expiring in 2024. (Evening Express)

Hearts have approached football agents looking for new players, despite asking the current squad to take wage cuts. (Sun)

Former Hearts defender Ryan McGowan had been playing Sydney FC's games behind closed doors while his wife was preparing to give birth back in the UK in May but the A-League has now been suspended. "It's a pretty stressful time but she's doing really well," said McGowan. (Daily Record)