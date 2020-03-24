Livingston to convert operating fund donations into shares

Livingston fans who can afford to help out can become shareholders in the West Lothian club

Livingston are offering fans the chance to become shareholders if they help to ease the club's financial burden during the shutdown.

Supporters who commit to paying a minimum of £20 per month will have their total cash contribution converted to shares in June next year.

All monies pledged will go towards the club's running costs during "this uncertain time", with Scottish football suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

The Scottish Premiership side say they have launched this operating fund in response to "hugely appreciated" offers of financial support from fans, sponsors and advertisers.

"Given these offers, coupled with the obvious issue of no gate money coming into the club, we have been working hard behind the scenes to put in place a way of giving the fans and sponsors, who are in the position to do so, an opportunity to contribute financially to the club whilst receiving something meaningful in return," a Livingston statement said.

"The share certificates will be issued in June 2021 and will acknowledge the support the bearer has given to the club at this difficult time.

"The shares can also be redeemed (based on a minimum standing order payment of £20 every month from April 2020 to May 2021) against hospitality in our Ferranti Suite for a Category A game in the 2021-22 season. This can also be redeemed for sponsors' tables or match ball sponsorship where appropriate.

"We feel that these options mean that fans who are able to offer us support at this time, will also have the chance to be recognised and rewarded when we come through this difficult period."