Can you name football's most expensive teenagers?

Jadon Sancho was estimated to be the most valuable teenager in world football

England international Jadon Sancho was the most valuable teenager in world football, according to research group CIES Football Observatory.

Estimated to be worth almost 200m euros, he was one of two Borussia Dortmund players to top the rankings.

His teammate and Norway striker, Erling Haaland, was valued at 101m euros in second, while three other England internationals made the top 10 - Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood and Manchester City's Phil Foden.

But, as Sancho celebrates his 20th birthday on Wednesday, can you name the 20 most expensive teenagers in history?