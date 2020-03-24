Non-league football: Step Five & Six clubs' season 'must end immediately'

Jersey Bulls are top of the 10th-tier Combined Counties League Division One, winning all 27 of their league matches this season

The Football Association has told leagues in the ninth and 10th tiers in England that their seasons are over, according to the Essex Senior League.

The FA held a web seminar with various leagues on Tuesday to discuss a resolution to the season in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

An Essex Senior League statement said the FA "have confirmed that the season 2019-20 must end immediately".

It is unclear if teams will be either promoted or relegated from divisions.

A decision is yet to be made about whether the season will be declared null and void or how promotion and relation issues will be sorted.

There are 14 leagues in the ninth tier, with 20 divisions in the tier below.

The leagues cover regions all over England, and include the North West Counties League, Hellenic League and the Combined Counties League.

The statement posted on Twitter by the Essex Senior League added: "The consensus was there is no option of any football being played for the rest of this season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Even if the FA were to extend, it wasn't going to be possible to complete remaining games, also subject to being allowed to socialise by May."

There is still no news on the future of leagues further up the non-league pyramid, such as the National League.