Ross McCrorie: Fifth Portsmouth player tests positive for coronavirus

Ross McCrorie
Ross McCrorie is on a season-long loan at English League One club Portsmouth

Portsmouth's on-loan Glasgow Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 22-year-old, who has captained Scotland Under-21s, is the fifth player from the League One club to test positive for the illness.

A member of Pompey's backroom staff is awaiting results from a test to see if they have also contracted the virus.

Portsmouth say all five have shown mild or no symptoms and are self-isolating, in accordance with government advice.

On Saturday, it was announced James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Haji Mnoga and Sean Raggett had all tested positive for the disease.

