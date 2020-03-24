Coronavirus: Brighton launch campaign to help elderly fans

Brighton are launching their telephone campaign on Thursday

Brighton are to launch a telephone campaign to check in on elderly and vulnerable supporters who are self-isolating at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter and his players, along with club officials including chairman Tony Bloom, will check in on fans by phone from Thursday.

"We are a community club," said chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber.

"It’s a small but practical thing we can do to support people who mean a lot to us and who have been there for the club over many years."

Football in the UK is suspended until at least 30 April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Brighton were one of several Premier League clubs who donated hundreds of meals to local homeless charities after fixtures were postponed.