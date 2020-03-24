Transfer rumours: Mane, Sterling, Thiaw, Pogba, Haaland, Cucurella

Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 27, will leave to join Real Madrid while the departure of 27-year-old Egypt forward Mohamed Salah would be good for the Reds, says ex-Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko. (Sun)

Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 25, still has affection for Liverpool despite the acrimonious nature of his move to City. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are interested in Schalke's 6ft 3in 18-year-old German-born defender Malick Thiaw who has a £6.9m release clause in his contract. (Mail)

Manchester United are growing confident France World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, will stay at Old Trafford and doubt whether any of Europe's elite clubs can afford him. (ESPN)

Real Madrid want to sign Borussia Dortmund's Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, next summer although Manchester United and Tottenham are also interested. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea are keen on signing Getafe's Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella, 21, this summer for £23m. (Diario Sport - in Spanish)

The Blues are also interested in Ajax's Argentine defender Nicolas Tagliafico, 27, after abandoning their pursuit of Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell. (Calciomercato via Daily Express)

Manchester United's 30-year-old defender Chris Smalling, who is on loan at Roma, could join the Italian club permanently if the Red Devils sign Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia)

Borussia Moenchengladbach declined Barcelona's approach for their French 27-year-old forward Alassane Plea during the last January window. (Sport Bild - in German)

The self-isolation of Juventus players and staff will end on Wednesday, and they will be allowed to leave their respective homes. However, players Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paolo Dybala will remain in quarantine, as they recover from coronavirus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has called on more landlords to open the doors of their empty properties to NHS staff working in London during the coronavirus outbreak. (Evening Standard)