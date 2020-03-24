Ashley Young offers coronavirus advice from Milan

Ashley Young now plays for Inter Milan

Always wear gloves in the supermarket and treat everybody that's not in your household as if they have the virus.

Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young has been sharing his tips for staying safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 34-year-old now plays for Inter Milan in the heart of Europe's worst-affected region with more than 6,000 reported dead in Italy overall.

On Tuesday he shared his tips on how to avoid coronavirus.

Football in Italy has been suspended until April at the earliest and the country is in lockdown.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Young said he wanted to share his thoughts "given I'm currently living in Italy, the epicentre of the virus".

Beware supermarkets

He added: "Queuing to go into supermarket is standard, but not because it's for stockpiling or greed. Supermarkets have limited the number of people entering at any time so it's never over-crowded! So wait and be patient to go in if your supermarket is doing this.

"Always use gloves from moment you get out of your car! You don't want to touch trolleys that other hands have been on. Keep the gloves on until you are getting back in the car.

"Use a face mask or scarf to keep your nose and mouth covered.

"Always keep your distance at the till. Keep the trolley behind you when you unpack at the till as it stops people from being able to to get too close.

"Don't unpack your shopping right on top of somebody else's, make a gap between theirs and yours so none of your shopping touches theirs. Here we can't put our groceries on the belt until the person in front has finished paying."

Using lifts and keeping your distance

In addition to shopping trips, he had words of advice for keeping safe in general.

"This may sound harsh but treat everybody that's not in your household as if they have the virus," he said. "You just don't know!

"Most importantly, just stay safe! This is what we are doing here, it's not an overreaction, it's staying safe. And just remember others should be looking at you in this way as well. It's not horrible, it's a way of keeping your distance to ultimately help save lives."