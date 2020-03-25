Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison offers B&B rooms to NHS staff

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison has stepped in to help National Health Service staff by providing free accommodation at his restaurant.

His Cock and Bull establishment near Balmedie also has five rooms, which are used on a bed and breakfast basis.

Former footballers Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville have offered hotel rooms to NHS workers in England.

"If this can help them in some way, I would be delighted," he told the Peterhead website.

"We were made aware of NHS staff travelling into the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary from Aberdeenshire including some from Macduff.

"They were looking for somewhere to rest their heads in between what was sometimes double shifts as opposed to making a long journey home and back in to work. We got in touch and offered them a place at the Cock and Bull.

"Our restaurant is closed just now so it is a difficult time for everyone but the NHS people at the ARI are on the front line and doing tremendous work for everyone."